Al-Qassam Brigades Carry out Silent Operation in Tel Aviv

Gaza, MINA – The military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement, Hamas, claims it has successfully carried out a silent shooting operation in the capital Tel Aviv, an Israeli-occupied territory.

Hamas claimed to have killed seven Israeli settlers and wounded 16 others in the operation. This was the statement released through their social media accounts.

Al-Qassam revealed that the operation was carried out by its fighters. They managed to enter Tel Aviv and carry out their heroic actions.

The operation was carried out in response to Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip which killed tens of thousands of citizens.

Al-Qassam claims it will continue to carry out other heroic actions until the Zionist Israeli occupation leaves the occupied territories and returns Palestinian land to its rightful owners. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)