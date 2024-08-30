Al-Qassam Brigade Blows Up 10 Bombs on Zionist Vehicles

Gaza, MINA – On Thursday night, the Al-Qassam Brigade announced that its fighters had successfully detonated bombs on several Israeli Zionist military vehicles attempting to enter the Jenin refugees camp and the city of Tulkarem in northern West Bank.

Al-Qassam reported that its fighters clashed with Zionist forces trying to breach Jenin and Tulkarem using bullets and explosives.

Faisal Salama, Deputy Governor of Tulkarem and coordinator of Palestinian Forces and Activities in the city, stated that Israeli forces launched a comprehensive attack on the camp, preventing the entry of necessities, and obstructing ambulances and civil defense vehicles.

He noted that residents have been living under poverty for two consecutive days, with power, water, and communication outages.

“We received reports of injured and ill individuals, but Israeli forces prevented ambulances from conducting evacuations,” he said.

He added that Israeli forces stormed Palestinian homes by blowing up doors and walls, conducting arrests and field investigations amid harassment, beatings, and insults.

He reported that dozens of residents were arrested and described the situation as “dangerous.”

In the camp, gunfire and explosions could be heard intermittently, according to eyewitnesses. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)