Al Imtizaj, Mosque with Chinese Architecture in Bandung

Bandung, MINA – Al Imtizaj, one of the mosques on ABC Street in Bandung City, West Java, is unique in terms of architecture. The building, which was founded in 2008, utilizes a former mall building and has a Chinese architectural style.

The mosque is located in an office and trade area so that every time it enters prayer, the prayer rows are full of worshipers. The worshipers who enter the gate of the mosque will be treated to a building with Chinese architecture.

The typical Chinese ornaments of the mosque building are red and yellow, but red is dominant. As well as the use of lanterns outside the mosque area and inside the prayer area.

One of the administrators of the Al Imtizaj Mosque, Anen, said that the mosque was built in 2008 and completed in 2010. The main driver of the mosque’s construction was the former Governor of West Java, Nuriana.

“This mosque began to be built in 2008 and was completed in 2010 immediately opened, was the former Matahari Mall. Mr. Nuriana was the driving force,” he said on Tuesday as quoted from Republika.co.id.

Anen said the capacity of the mosque, which has two floors, can accommodate up to 200 worshipers.

He said that one of the activities at the mosque was a place for residents who wanted to convert to Islam. However, nowadays those who want to convert to Islam and take the shahada in mosques are relatively rare.

“I used to be a convert, who wanted to convert to Islam,” he said. During the fasting month of Ramadan 1443 Hijriah, his party held tarawih activities as well as breaking fast and takjil.

However, during the pandemic period that lasted for the last two years, activities during the month of Ramadan were reduced. This refers to the government’s policy regarding the application of community activity restrictions (PPKM). (T/RE1)

