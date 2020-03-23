Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex Totally Closed

Jerusalem, MINA – Al-Aqsa Mosque complex was totall closed to the public starting from Monday, March 23, the authority that manages Muslim holy sites in the city announced it.

The Director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Omar al-Kiswani, said the move was in response to religious and medical recommendations, to fight the spread of coronavirus.

“This is the first time since 1967 that Islam’s third holiest site will be closed to worshipers,” al-Kiswani said.

Several hundred worshipers are still attending Friday prayers at the complex, a sharp drop from the usual attendance of 30 thousand to 50 thousand worshipers, due to measures to prevent coronavirus.

Only mosque officials will continue to prosper Al-Aqsa in the mosque courtyard, the statement added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Ageny (MINA)