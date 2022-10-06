AKIC Sydney Collaborates with FEB Syiah Kuala University

Sydney, MINA – Ashabul Kahfi Islamic Center (AKIC) Sydney, Australia is collaborating with the Faculty of Economics and Business, Syiah Kuala University, Banda Aceh, Indonesia, in the field of community service, especially the implementation of training and seminars in the field of accountability education and governance of Islamic organizations.

The cooperation was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on the sidelines of the second international seminar on Islamic Economics, Finance and Technology Australia (IEFTAR 2022) at the Greenacre Citizen Center Building in Sydney, last Saturday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoA) between the two institutions, signed by the Founder of AKIC Sydney, Dr. Teuku Chalidin Yacob, M.A., JP., and the Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business at Syiah Kuala University (FEB-USK) Prof. Dr. Faisal, S.E., M.Si, M.A.

The founder of AKIC Sydney, Teuku Chalidin Yacob, hopes that the IEFTAR international seminar will become an annual program. He explained that 2022 is the second year.

He also hopes to develop this kind of cooperation with other community service institutions, both from educational institutions, professionals & NGOs.

“God willing, we will also prepare and escort representatives from AKIC, if necessary, for sharing at events held by collaborating parties,” he told MINA on Thursday.

The handover of the MoA that had been signed was represented by Dr. Ratna Mulyany, BACC., MSACC who at that time was also the main speaker at the IEFTAR 2022 international seminar.

As for the realization of the MoA implementation, it is stated in the Implementation Agreement (IA) document, where this document is signed by the Head of the Accounting Department, Dr. Heru Fahlevi, S.E., M.Sc. and Dr. Teuku Aulia Geumpana, B.IT, M.Sc. as the program executive chair of IEFTAR 2022.

This MoA has a duration of five years with the focus of activities on cooperation in the field of community service, especially the implementation of training and seminars with agreed topics.

AKIC is an Australian non-profit educational organization founded in 1998 in Wiley Park, Sydney. A number of AKIC’s da’wah, tarbiyah and worship programs aim to increase literacy in Islamic education for Muslims in Australia.

FEB-USK as one of the favorite faculties at USK, will become a research partner and serve the AKIC community, especially in the field of accountability education and Islamic organizational governance which is one of AKIC’s main work programs in educating the Islamic community in Australia and in Sydney in particular. (T/RE1)

