Airport Health Office Impose Rules for Passengers on Commercial Aircraft

Jakarta, MINA – The Port Health Office (KKP) impose rules for prospective passengers on commercial aircraft during the Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB).

It was done as an effort to support the government in breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19.

Head of KKP Class 1 of Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Anas Ma’ruf said the regulation refers to Regulation of the Minister of Transportation (Pemenhub) Number 18 Year 2020 regarding Transportation Control to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19.

In accordance with the regulations of the government, the flight is only reserved for prospective passengers with the need for official travel, businessmen and Indonesian citizens who have just returned to the country from abroad or repatriated.

“Flight restrictions have been limited in accordance with Permenhub 25 of 2020. The only ones allowed to fly are for logistics and repatriated Indonesian citizens. Then there is SE Number 4 of the Task Force that flights (commercial) are opened only to certain people such as those who have duties (official), “said Anas.

In the implementation of the implementation, KKP imposed three checks or check points for prospective passengers as a condition before boarding the plane.

The first requirement, prospective passengers will be checked by temperature and oxygen saturation by the Task Force team at the first inspection gate. If the person concerned is known to have a body temperature of 38 centigrade or more, the officer will take him to the isolation room.

Second, the completeness of health and other travel documents such as a health certificate accompanied by rapid test results. This health document is important to ensure that all passengers and cabin crew travel in good health and do not carry viruses or other diseases.

“Some of the cases we found were invalid health documents. For example, having a health certificate, but did not bring a letter (results) rapid tests, “said Anas.

In this case, Anas recommends that the results of rapid tests be carried out maximally 7 to 10 days before the trip. If more than that, then rapid tests as a condition of medical documents before the trip will not be accepted. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)