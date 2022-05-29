Ahead of Flag March, Israeli Settlers Hold a Provocative March at Damascus Gate

Jerusalem, MINA – Scores of extremist Israeli settlers held a provocative march and dance this evening at Damascus Gate plaza in the Old City of Jerusalem, according to local sources and witnesses.

WAFA said the settlers held a provocative dance and waved Israeli flags as they crossed the Damascus Gate and marched through the main thoroughfare in Jerusalem’s Old City all the way to the Western Wall.

During the march, the settlers shouted profanities at Palestinians and verbally assaulted some of them under police protection.

The latest march comes a day ahead of the highly contentious ‘flag march’ that is expected to draw thousands of Israeli Jewish settlers marking the anniversary of Israel’s occupation and annexation of East Jerusalem.

On Thursday, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, called on the United States administration to press Israel into cancelling the so-called ‘nationalist flag march’, scheduled to take place tomorrow in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“The Palestinian leadership has repeatedly warned the Israeli government against playing with fire through this march, which is rejected and condemned,” he said. “Israel underestimates the Palestinian people and the Arab nation, and its assessments are always wrong, the Palestinian people will be able to protect their holy sites.” (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)