After 64 Days of Hunger Strike, Prisoner Abu Atwan Began to Lose Ability to Speak

Gaza, MINA – The lawyer for the prisoner, Ghazanfar Abu Atwan, lawyer Jawad Boulos, confirmed that a medical report was issued by doctors at the Israeli “Kaplan” Hospital on Wednesday, according to the apparent examination, that the prisoner Abu Atwan, who has been on hunger strike for the 64th consecutive day began to loses his ability to speak.

He also suffers from severe pain in the chest and back, specifically on the left side, in addition to severe abdominal pain, and the loss of the ability to move his lower limbs.

The report added that while he continued to refuse to take any kind of supplement, vitamins, sugar and salt, there is a greater possibility of his sudden death or permanent disability, Quds Press reported.

It comes in light of the continued refusal of the occupation authorities to respond to the demand of the prisoner Abu Atwan, despite his critical health condition.

It is noteworthy that the captive Abu Atwan, a 28-year-old from Dura/Hebron, was arrested by the occupation in October of last year, and two administrative detention orders were issued against him, each for a period of 6 months. He is a former prisoner who faced administrative detention previously, especially in 2019.

During his strike, Abu Atwan was subjected to systematic abuse and attacks by the jailers. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)