AFC: The Asian Futsal Cup 2020 Postponed

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) decided to postpone the Asian Futsal Cup 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is scheduled to take place December 2-13 in Kuwait.

“After discussions with the Kuwaiti Football Association and all related parties, it has decided to further postpone the 2020 AFC Kuwait Futsal Championship and will now be held in 2021,” AFC said through a written statement on it’s official website.

The decision to postpone the championship was due to the AFC takes into account the safety and welfare of all participating teams.

AFC also said it was done because Kuwait recently experienced a surge in victims from the Covid-19 case, so postponing the competition is the best step.

Previously, the competition was planned to be held March 29-8 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. However, it was postponed to 6-18 August 2020 in Turkmenistan.

After that, Turkmenistan chose to withdraw from the event and the AFC immediately appointed Kuwait as the host.

The way was not easy, as the competition was delayed again after the AFC had discussions with the Kuwait Football Association. With the delay, the plan for the 2020 Asian Futsal Cup will be held next year.

The news of the postponement of the 2020 Futsal Asian Cup is of course bad news for the Indonesian Futsal team who have just started holding a training camp (TC) in Surabaya face their opponents in Group C.

The Indonesian Futsal National Team joins Bahrain, China and Uzbekistan to compete for two places to the quarter-finals. (R/R7/RE)

