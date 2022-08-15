Action to Fight for Palestine Call for Students to Do Intellectual Movement Against Zionism

Al-Muhajirun, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Bureau of Lampung held a Peaceful Action fighting for Palestine with the theme “Drag Zionist Israel to the International Criminal Court” on Sunday in Gaza Field, Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School Complex and Madrasah Al-Fatah, Al-Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung.

Tawakal Qodri, one of the participants in the oration was a twelfth grader of Ponpes Shuffah Hezbollah and Madrasah Al-Fatah, in his oration called for educated people, students and youth to carry out intellectual movements against the Zionist movement.

“Zionism is a movement of Jewish intellectuals to ‘return’ the Jews to the hills of Zion in the land of Palestine which they claim to own,” he said.

According to him, the intellectual movement later succeeded in mobilizing Jews who had diaspora in various countries around the world, especially Europe to “migrate” to Palestine which in Jewish beliefs and claims was the promised land for them.

“If the Jews with their intellectual movement since 1948 have succeeded in controlling and occupying the land of Palestine, we educated people should have more efforts than that besides strengthening the creed as well as through their intellectual movement to restore the land of Palestine which is the right of the Muslims,” ​​he stressed.

The Action to Fight for Palestine with the theme “Drag Zionist Israel to the International Criminal Court” was attended by thousands of participants from various circles. It is a response to the Israeli army attack some time ago which resulted in the deaths of 47 people, 16 of them children, 4 women, including two Islamic Jihad commanders.

AWG is one of the humanitarian agencies that actively voices the support for Palestine. Including cooperation in providing human resources for the construction of the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in Gaza which was initiated by the Indonesian humanitarian organization, Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C).

Currently, RSI is a hospital that has a central role in helping victims of the war in Gaza, especially in the northern Gaza. Last week, the hospital received many victims of Gaza residents, both dead and injured. (T/B03/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA).