Abul Hidayat: Fasting Builds Character of God-fearing Muslims

Bogor, Cileungsi, MINA – Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School network supervisor throughout Indonesia, Abul Hidayat Saerodjie, said fasting builds the personality of Muslims with the character of pious and fitri people.

“Taqwa is hope, in the sense that by fasting we become pious, not only when fasting, but continuously, because the title of pious person must be strived for by every servant,” said Ustaz Abul during tausiyah at the At-Takwa Mosque, Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Bogor on Thursday.

He explained that the essence of taqwa is indeed not a predicate that can be obtained by standing idly by, hoping but must be pursued with sincere intentions, sincere worship, with the practice of everyday life.

“The main purpose of worship in the month of Ramadan is to increase the piety of the believers,” he added.

In accordance with the Qur’an sura al-Baqarah verse 183. It means, “O you who believe, it is obligatory upon you to fast as it was prescribed for those before you so that you may become pious.”

“Fasting is not just holding back hunger and thirst because if we only endure thirst and hunger, then we will only be trapped in aspects of the physical dimension,” said Ustaz Abul.

He told Umar Bin Khattab who met a shepherd boy who tested him to take his shepherd but to which the shepherd boy answered, but what about Allah? This is what touched Umar Bin Khattab.

“Ramadan fasting which has health benefits, physically, mentally and spiritually with the aim of becoming a pious person. Because fasting is educational and our motivation is to hope in Allah,” said Ustaz Abul.

So with fasting, everyone should be able to develop all their actions with an orientation only to Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala. As Allah says, “And they were not commanded except to worship Allah sincerely obeying Him solely because of (practicing) religion.” (Surah al-Bayyinah: 5). (T/RE1)

