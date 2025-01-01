Abu Safiya’s Son Calls on World to Take Immediate Action to Free His Father

Gaza, MINA – The son of the Director General of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, called on the world to take immediate action to free his father, who was arrested by Israeli occupation forces on Friday after storming the hospital, setting it on fire, and forcibly evacuating everyone inside, Palinfo reported.

Idris Abu Safiya said in a video recording, “We broadcast this message with the burden of pain and concern for the fate of my father who was arrested last Friday by Israeli occupation forces while carrying out his humanitarian duties in the northern Gaza Strip.”

“During this period, my father lost his beloved son, my brother Ibrahim, and he himself was seriously injured and still suffers from these wounds to this day. Despite this, my father continued to carry out his duties with full sincerity,” Idris added.

He stressed that his family, friends and colleagues are all concerned about his fate “while he is being held in Israel’s Sde Teiman prison, which is notorious for its crimes against Palestinian prisoners,” adding, “We have received testimonies from released prisoners confirming that my father was subjected to humiliation and abuse, including being forced to remove all his clothes during humiliating searches.”

Idris called on international bodies and human rights organizations, especially the World Health Organization and “everyone with a living conscience,” to take urgent and immediate action to pressure the Israeli occupation authorities to release his father before he suffers the fate of many doctors and medical workers in the Gaza Strip who were martyred during arrests. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)