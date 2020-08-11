Abu Ghuweila, The First Environmentally Mosque in Jordan

Amman, MINA – The Abu Ghuweileh Mosque, located in Tlaa Al Ali, northwest of Amman, Jordan, has become an environmentally friendly mosque.

The roof of the mosque has been installed by solar panels. This is what makes the electricity bill zero.

The Building Management Committee chairman Yousef Al Shayeb said a few years ago, the mosque’s monthly electricity bill was in the order of more than 1,000 Jordanian dinars (about 1,400 dollars). Today, thanks to solar panels on the roof, the bill is zero.

“The upgrade is part of the Jordanian government’s initiative to repair mosques across the country with solar photovoltaic (PV) panels,” said Al Shayeb.

PV changes the measured sunlight into electricity. This initiative is managed through the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (jreeef), which was established in 2012 as the office of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

The Abu Ghuweilah Mosque survived a large building. This building is able to build up to 659 worshipers for Friday prayers, although the average number is small.

The project at the Abu Ghuweileh Mosque is one of many “green mosque” schemes in Jordan and elsewhere around the world provided to help meet conservation and climate challenges.

Ghuweileh Mosque became the first mosque in Jordan to convert solar panels, in early 2013. In 2018, the installation of the second phase was completed. A total of around 35,000 dinars, the government paid around 7,000 dinars a lower than usual amount as the mosque initiated the conversion independently. (T/Hju/RE1)

