Abdul Latif Rashid New President of Iraq

Baghdad, MINA – The Iraqi parliament elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid (78) as the country’s new president.

In the vote, Rashid garnered 162 votes — a landslide victory over the 99 votes won by his opponent incumbent Barham Salih. Saudi Gazette reported on Friday.

Rashid immediately took the oath of office in parliament, and began the process of forming a new government. He was given 15 days to form a new government.

Rashid served as Minister of Water Resources from 2003 to 2010. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)