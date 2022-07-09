Abbas-Lapid Talks about Continuation of Negotiations

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to discuss the continuation of negotiations.

The telephone conversation Friday morning came after Abbas’ rare meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gants in Ramallah, Israeli officials said Friday, days ahead of US President Joe Biden’s regional visit.

It was the first conversation between the two leaders since Lapid took over from Naftali Bennett last week, Nahar Net reported.

“The two spoke about the continuation of cooperation and the need to ensure calm and peace,” said Lapid’s office.

Lapid’s predecessor, Bennett, refused to meet with Abbas.

Biden will visit Israel and the occupied West Bank from July 13 to 15, and plans to hold talks with Lapid and Abbas before heading to Saudi Arabia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)