A Woman, 59 Years Old, Among 11 Palestinians Detained by Israel in the Occupied Territories

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Monday detained at least 11 Palestinians during raids at their homes in the occupied territories, including a 59-year-old woman, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and other sources.

The PPS said the soldiers detained Hanan Saleh Barghouti, 59, during a raid at her home in the town of Kobar, near Ramallah.

It said Barghouti is the sister of Nael Barghouti, incarcerated in Israel for 43 years for his resistance to the occupation. Her two sons are also serving time in administrative detention in Israel without charge or trial, WAFA reported.

In addition to arresting the Barghouti woman in Kobar, the soldiers arrested another resident also from the same clan.

Soldiers also detained a 19-year-old resident of Kufr Malik village, east of Ramallah.

In the Tubas Governorate, in the northern Jordan Valley, a 60-year-old woman was injured in the head by shrapnel during an Israeli army raid of the town of Tammoun to arrest a 25-year-old activist, who was detained at this family home. The woman was reported to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, soldiers detained two youths from Askar refugee camp, east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, after raiding and searching their family homes, and another was detained in Kufr Qaddoum, east of the city of Qalqilya.

Two residents of Izzariyeh town, southeast of occupied Jerusalem, were detained at their homes, and two others were detained during a raid of the village of Deir Samet, southwest of the southern West Bank city of Hebron.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)