A Palestinian Youth Died Shot by Israeli Forces

Al-Quds, MINA – A young Palestinian on Tuesday afternoon died was shot by Israeli occupation forces at the Container checkpoint, east of occupied Al-Quds.

Palestinian Information Center from local sources said the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a known young man named Ahmed Mustafa Erekat (24 years old) while he was driving his car.

At that time, he was on a trip with his mother to attend the procession of his daughter’s wedding ceremony which was planned to be held Tuesday afternoon.

Images published on social media showed Erekat lying on the ground while Israeli occupation forces prevented the arrival of a medical crew to save his life.

Meanwhile, the Israeli side argued Erekat was accused of trying to strike at the checkpoint.

Commenting on the killing of youth, the Hamas resistance movement asserted the Israeli occupation attempt to destroy the will of the Palestinian people through murder and crime will fail.

Hamas stressed that resistance is the only way that could prevent the Israeli occupation of committing crime and aggression against the rights of the Palestinian people. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)