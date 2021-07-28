A Palestinian Man in Nablus Shot Dead by Israeli Force

Nablus, MINA – A young man was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday night, near the junction of Beita town, south of Nablus.

Our correspondent reported, quoting security sources, that the occupation forces shot the young man, Shadi Omar Lotfi Salim, 41, from the town of Beita, while he was near the town junction, which led to his death, Wafa reported.

He added that the occupation soldiers detained the body of the martyr, and transported it by an Israeli ambulance, pointing to the widespread presence of the occupation soldiers in the area. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)