Select Language

Latest
-371 min. ago25 Muslims Pass to Indian Lok Sabha, Four Represent Kashmir
-362 min. agoA Palestinian Child Shot by Israeli Army in West Bank
-351 min. agoIsraeli Airstrike Attacks UN-run School in Gaza, 3 Dead adn 15 Injured
-342 min. ago11 Palestinians Injured during Israeli Military Incursion into Aqabat Jabr Camp
-19 min. agoUN Adds Israeli Army to Global Offenders List
Slideshow

A Palestinian Child Shot by Israeli Army in West Bank

Israeli forces raid Silwad town of Ramallah, West Bank on August 31, 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli army shot a Palestinian child and ran over a young man during a raid in Qalqilya, in the northern occupied West Bank, on Friday evening, Anadolu Agency reports.

Another Palestinian was injured in an assault by Israeli settlers in Jericho in the northern part of the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli army stormed the town of Jayus in Qalqilya on Friday, and a military vehicle ran over a young man during the raid, the state-run Palestine TV reported.

Later, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its medical team transported a 14-year-old boy from Jayus to the hospital after he was shot with live fire by the Israeli army.

Also Read:  Palestine Regrets Failure to Include Israel in the List of Parties Committing Violations Against Children

Attacks come after the Israeli envoy to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said Friday the UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, added the Israeli army to a global list of offenders who have violated children’s rights. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news