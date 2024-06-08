A Palestinian Child Shot by Israeli Army in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli army shot a Palestinian child and ran over a young man during a raid in Qalqilya, in the northern occupied West Bank, on Friday evening, Anadolu Agency reports.

Another Palestinian was injured in an assault by Israeli settlers in Jericho in the northern part of the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli army stormed the town of Jayus in Qalqilya on Friday, and a military vehicle ran over a young man during the raid, the state-run Palestine TV reported.

Later, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that its medical team transported a 14-year-old boy from Jayus to the hospital after he was shot with live fire by the Israeli army.

Attacks come after the Israeli envoy to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said Friday the UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, added the Israeli army to a global list of offenders who have violated children’s rights. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)