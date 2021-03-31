A Cultural Festival Commemorate Palestinian Land Day in Damascus

Damascus, MINA – A cultural festival was held on Tuesday, to commemorate the Palestinian Land Day, at the Cultural Center in Al-Midan neighborhood in the Syrian capital Damascus, under the patronage of the Director General of the Political Department of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Ambassador Anwar Abdel-Hadi.

Ambassador Abdel Hadi opened the festival, with an exhibition of Palestinian plastic art, in which 27 artists participated, through their drawings, of adherence to the land, and confirmed that the diaspora would one day return to their homes, and the exhibition was followed by lyrical and poetic paragraphs through which the participants affirmed their attachment to their land of Palestine.

In his speech, Abdel-Hadi said, “Our message to the Israeli occupation is that no matter what crimes you commit against it and whatever you try to pressure it, it will remain attached to the land because it is the bread of life and it is the honor and conscience of every Palestinian person. Wafa reported.

He added, “When colonialism enters any country, the first thing that is targeted by it is thought, especially art and poetry, because these resistance are like the resistance of Venice, and there is no difference between the fighter who carries a gun and the poet who motivates us to adhere to our identity and our land.”

Abdel-Hadi added, “As President Mahmoud Abbas says, we remain on the ground despite all the crimes committed by Israel,” adding that “Land Day is a message to the whole world that after 45 years have passed since this day, Israel is still practicing crimes against our people,” We tell them we will not forget this day, and this land is our land. ”

In turn, a member of the political bureau of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front, Qassem Matouk, said, “Every year our people commemorate Earth Day, and we say that every day is a day of land for us as a Palestinian people, until we achieve our goals of return, self-determination, independence, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

For their part, the artists participating in the festival affirmed that this day is “a confirmation of the Palestinian right that we have written with blood and tremendous sacrifices, and we will continue to defend our homeland until the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The artists in charge of the festival were honored by Ambassador Abdel Hadi with the shield of the Palestine Liberation Organization, emphasizing the importance of Palestinian culture and its support wherever it goes, while the artists presented a certificate of appreciation to Ambassador Abdel Hadi for his support. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)