Israeli Occupation Seize 27,000 Dunums Palestinian Land since October 7, 2023

Ramallah, MINA – Israeli occupation authorities seized about 27,000 dunums of Palestinian land following the Israeli aggression against Gaza Strip on October 7, according to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Wafa reports.

The Commission said on the occasion the 48th anniversary of the Palestinian Land Day and following nearly six months of the brutal Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has so far resulted in the killing of over 32,000, mostly children and women, the area of Palestinian territory controlled by the occupying state amounted to 2,380 km2, equivalent to 42 per cent of the total territory of the West Bank, and 69 per cent of the total areas classified as area C.

Moayed Shaaban, the head of the commission, pointed out that the occupying state had begun to establish buffer zones around the colonies through a series of military orders.

He added that after the occupation’s aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the planning authorities in the occupying state studied a total of 52 structural plans for the purpose of building a total of 8,829 colonial units on an area of 6,852 dunums.

These plans were focused on occupied Jerusalem with 13 structural plans, most of them in the Maale Adumim colony.

The colonists established about 11 colonial outposts, in addition to constructing 5 roads in order to facilitate the movement of the colonists and to link the outposts to the existing colonies.

Shaaban added that since October 7, the occupation army and colonists have carried out a total of 9,700 heinous attacks against the Palestinian people and their proprieties.

A total of 12 Palestinians were killed at the hands of colonists, added the Commission. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)