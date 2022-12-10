65,000 Muslims Perform Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Select Language

Jerusalem, MINA – Tens of thousands of Palestinians arrived in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem and performed Friday prayer in its courtyards amid strict Israeli measures, the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) reported.

Jerusalemite sources said that 65,000 Muslim worshipers performed Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

Since the early hours, the Israeli police were deployed in the streets of Occupied Jerusalem and prevented many worshipers from the West Bank from accessing the Mosque to perform prayers.

During the Friday sermon, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Yusuf Abu Sneina, called for protecting the holy shrine in light of the growing Israeli attacks.

Earlier in the morning, thousands performed dawn prayer at the holy site despite Israeli restrictions.

Since the early hours of dawn, thousands of Palestinians gathered at the gates of the al-Aqsa Mosque on their way to attend the dawn prayer, confirming the Palestinians’ spiritual links to the holy site. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

