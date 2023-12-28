47 Israeli Soldiers Injured in Fighting Gaza in Last 24 Hours

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army said Thursday that 47 soldiers were injured in fighting in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, according to Anadolu Agency.

The new injuries brought the number of injured soldiers to 921 since Israel expanded its ground operation in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27, according to military figures.

Army figures showed that 501 soldiers had been killed and 2,159 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 21,320 Palestinians have since been killed and 55,601 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicines. (T/RE1/P2)

