40 US Muslim Organizations Boycott Hilton Over Plans to Build Hotel on Site of Bulldozed Mosque in Xinjiang

New York, MINA – As many as 40 Muslim civil rights organizations in the United States on Thursday announced a campaign to boycott Hilton Worldwide, the Hilton hotel chain worldwide, because it will build its hotel on the site of a Uighur mosque in Xinjiang, China that has been bulldozed by authorities in the United States.

Speaking at a news conference held in front of Hilton’s Virginia headquarters, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said they had “indirectly negotiated” with the hotel group asking them to cancel the planned hotel construction, but the talks were ” not successful”, Al Jazeera reported.

“Today, we are announcing a global boycott campaign against Hilton,” said CAIR executive director Nihad Awad.

“You and we have the option of choosing where to go or having a business meeting, event, wedding or banquet,” said Awad.

He added that the project was a violation of human rights that contributed to the destruction of Uighur culture.

The site that sparked the boycott was a mosque in Hotan, which was demolished in 2018, and plans were to build it into a Hampton Inn hotel under the Hilton umbrella.

Awad said they were notified of the proposed project in early June.

In July, a bipartisan US congressional commission asked Hilton Worldwide not to allow her name to be linked to the hotel project in Xinjiang. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)