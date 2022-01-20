29 Rohingya Refugee Tents Burnt in Bangladesh

Cox’s Bazar, MINA – A fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh’s southeastern coastal region caused 29 tents to be completely destroyed.

“At least 29 tents were completely burned in the fire, which resulted in no injuries or fatalities. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said Mohammad Naimul Haq, a security official as quoted by Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar where more than 1.1 million Rohingya have fled after fleeing a brutal military massacre in Myanmar’s Rakhine state since August 2017.

“Police and firefighters acted as soon as a fire broke out in Camp 5 and managed to extinguish the fire within an hour,” Naimul Haq said.

Security forces had been deployed at the camp after the incident, he said adding, “We are investigating frequent fire incidents in refugee camps.”

Earlier on January 9, a huge fire broke out in the Rohingya Camp which caused thousands of shelters to be built and their residents homeless.

Conditions in the camps make large fires a huge risk, according to the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The deadliest fire in one of the camps occurred on March 22 last year, at least 15 people were killed and more than 10,000 Rohingya buildings and tents were completely destroyed, including a large field hospital built in the Turkish camp. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)