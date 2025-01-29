SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

28 Military Chaplains from Asia-Pacific Participate at APCS 2025 in Indonesia

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Bogor, MINA – Representatives of 28 military chaplains from Asia-Pacific countries participated in the Asia Pacific Chaplaincy Symposium (APCS) 2025, a forum focused on mental health development for military personnel.

The symposium, organized by the Indonesian Navy, took place in Ciawi, Bogor, West Java, from Monday to Wednesday (January 27–29, 2025).

Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Erwin S. Aldedharma, officially opened the event, encouraging military chaplains from different nations to share experiences and best practices in mental health initiatives.

“Our diversity serves as an example that can become a role model for other nations, particularly those that may not share the same level of diversity as ours,” stated Erwin in his opening remarks.

Under the theme “Fostering Peace and Unity Through Interfaith Collaboration in the World,” APCS 2025 aims to emphasize the critical role of military chaplains in fostering, maintaining, and strengthening the mental resilience of naval personnel.

On the second day, participants were scheduled to visit prominent houses of worship in Jakarta, including the Istiqlal Mosque and Jakarta Cathedral. (FARAH)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

