28 Israeli Occupation Soldiers Committ Suicide since Gaza War

Gaza, MINA – Twenty-eight Israeli soldiers have committed suicide since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to the military, Anadolu Agency reported.

A military statement said 17 soldiers were killed in “suspected suicides” in 2024.

“The figure is higher than in 2023 when 17 soldiers were killed in ‘suspected suicides,’ including seven after the outbreak of the war,” it added.

According to figures released by the military, at least 891 Israeli soldiers have been killed and 5,569 others wounded since the Gaza conflict began.

The military said 363 soldiers were killed in 2024, and 558 soldiers in 2023, up from just 44 in 2022.

“To prevent suicides, a mental health helpline has been operating around the clock and the number of mental health staff has been increased,” it said.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, the Israeli military has continued its genocidal war in Gaza that has killed nearly 45,600 victims, mostly women and children since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)