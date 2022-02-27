25 Indonesian Citizens in Ukraine Successfully Evacuated to Romania

Odessa, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Sunday, as many as 25 Indonesian citizens were successfully evacuated from the city of Odessa, Ukraine to Romania.

“Alhamdulillah, 25 Indonesian citizens have been successfully evacuated from Odessa, Ukraine and have arrived in Romanian territory,” the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its Twitter account.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continued, the Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) team in Bucharest brought the Indonesian citizens to Bucharest, Romania.

“The government continues to seek to evacuate all Indonesian citizens from various cities in Ukraine. The security and safety of Indonesian citizens is always a top priority,” the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added in the statement on its social media account.

Previously, the Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Judha Nugraha said there were a total of 153 Indonesian citizens in Ukraine spread across several cities and the Indonesian government had prepared a team to evacuate.

“Currently the government is preparing an evacuation team consisting of elements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Army, as well as aircraft,” Judha said in a virtual press conference on Saturday night.

However, Judha said that the evacuation of Indonesian citizens using direct planes from Ukraine could not be carried out because civil flights in the country were currently prohibited.

“There is already a notice from NOTAM banning civil flights in Ukraine,” said Judha.

According to Judha, the efforts that can be done at this time are if the situation allows, they will bring Indonesian citizens by land to the nearest state border, such as Poland or Romania, then they can be evacuated by plane.

For this reason, he said, communication continues to be carried out with various parties to create safe evacuation routes. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)