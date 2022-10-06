24 Children Among 35 Killed in Mass Shooting in Thailand

Bangkok, MINA – The death toll from a mass shooting in Thailand on Thursday rose to 35, most of them children, state media reported.

A gunman opened fire at a daycare center in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, killing at least 35 people, 24 of them children, Thailand’s public broadcaster PBS News reports.

It added that 12 others were injured and were being treated.

The shooter used a gun and knife to attack the daycare center.

After the attack, he killed his wife and child before committing suicide.

The perpetrator is said to be a 34-year-old former police officer. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)