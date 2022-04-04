20 Palestinian Martyrs and 12 Israelis Dead in 821 Palestinian Resistance Actions during March

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian report monitored the escalation of Palestinian resistance operations against the Israeli occupation in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the occupied interior last March, which were in a large and impressive way.

At a rate that is the highest in one month since 2017, the report issued by the Palestine Information Center “Maata” documented the martyrdom of 20 Palestinian citizens, the killing of 12 Israelis, and the injury of 64 others in resistance operations.

In its report on the resistance actions for the month of March / 2022, “Maata” reported that the total operations that were monitored during the month amounted to (821) acts of resistance.

According to the report, the occupied West Bank and the occupied interior have not witnessed this number of casualties for the occupation in one month since 2017.

The report documented the implementation of 52 shooting attacks and armed clashes with the occupation forces, 25 of which took place in Jenin.

The freed prisoner, martyr Diaa Hamrasheh, 27, from Yabad in Jenin, carried out the most prominent armed operations, attacking settlers in the areas of “Bani Brak” and “Ramat Gan” in Tel Aviv, and the operation resulted in the killing of 5 Israelis and wounding of 12 others before he was martyred.

The two martyrs, Ibrahim Igbariya and Ayman Ighbariya – from Umm al-Fahm – carried out a shooting attack in the city of Hadera in the occupied interior, which resulted in the killing of two of the occupation forces and wounding of 6 others, and the martyrdom of the perpetrators.

In occupied Beersheba, the freed prisoner, the martyr Muhammad Abu Al-Qia’an, carried out a run-over and double stabbing operation, which resulted in the killing of 4 settlers and the serious injury of 2 others.

The number of stabbing attacks or attempts to stab reached 9, and the number of run-over operations was two, in addition to 7 burning operations of military centers, vehicles, and sites of the occupation forces.

Palestinian Young men and resistance fighters continued to confront the occupation forces in various axes and cities, as the West Bank and Jerusalem witnessed 255 stone-throwing operations against the occupation and settlers.

Maata Center recorded 28 Molotov cocktails thrown and 296 confrontations between Palestinians and the occupation forces in various ways.

The number of operations to respond to settlers’ attacks reached 119.

Parallel to the resistance, demonstrations and popular marches continued, with a total number of 47 popular marches condemning the crimes of the occupation during the month. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)