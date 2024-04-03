179th Day of Operations, Al-Qassam Continues to Target Israeli Troops and Blow Up Vehicles

Al-Qassam Mujahideen fighters continue to target Israeli Zionist occupation forces who continue to penetrate the Gaza area. (Photo: Screenshot of Al-Qassam/X video)

Gaza, MINA – Entering its 179th day, the Al-Qassam Brigades continue to target the Israeli Zionist occupation forces who are carrying out ground attacks on several fronts in the Gaza Region.

The resistance of the Mujahideen has resulted in the killing of 600 officers and soldiers and the wounding of more than 3,200 others according to enemy soldiers, while according to Israeli hospital reports, the number of injured reached more than 6,900. That’s what the PIC reported.

On Tuesday, military media issued a number of military communications regarding jihad operations carried out by the Al-Qassam mujahideen. They targeted the occupation vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 bullets, and targeted its troops hiding in buildings with “TBG” anti-fortification shells, resulting in their members being killed or injured.

Meanwhile, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Martyrs Brigade mourns the martyrdom of Commander-in-Chief Muhammad Reda Zahedi and his brothers who were martyred on the road to Jerusalem yesterday, Monday, 22 Ramadhan 1445 H in the dangerous Zionist bombing of the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed in a military report that they had targeted a “D9” military bulldozer with “Al-Yassin 105” shells, east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The Qassam Mujahideen were also able to target Zionist troops hiding in a building with TBG anti-fortification shells, leaving one person dead or injured east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Since the first day of October 7, the Qassam Brigades were able to kill hundreds of soldiers and capture around 250 Zionists, while Qassam missiles hit Ben Gurion Airport, Ashkelon, Ashdod, and other blocks with huge salvos of missiles, as part of the Operation Battle Al Storm offensive. -Aqsa.

Al-Qassam Mujahideen continue to engage in fierce clashes with heavy and medium weapons with enemy forces that penetrate all combat fronts in the Gaza Strip, in addition to targeting troops reinforced with vehicles, with explosive devices, anti-armor missiles, fortifications and individual attacks.

The Al-Aqsa Storm Battle began at dawn on Saturday, October 7, 2023 with a series of Mujahideen attacks on settlements and military locations in the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air, as well as the killing and arrest of hundreds of Zionist citizens, soldiers and usurpers. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)