Palestinian Resistance Reports Coordinated Attacks on Israeli Occupation Forces

Gaza, MINA – In a statement released on Wednesday, the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza reported a series of coordinated attacks on Israeli occupation forces on several fronts in the Gaza Strip, Palestine Chronicle reported.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for an attack in the northern Gaza Strip, in which one of its fighters threw a grenade at a group of Israeli soldiers east of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

The brigades also released footage showing their fighters targeting an Israeli Merkava tank in the New Camp area, north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip. In addition, they broadcast scenes of an Israeli EVO Max drone being shot down in the same area.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad, reported that its fighters launched 107 rockets at the Israeli command and control center located west of the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City. The brigades also said that they fired mortar fire at Israeli occupation forces and vehicles advancing towards the northern town of Beit Hanoun.

In a separate development, the Al-Quds Brigades released footage of their fighters capturing an Israeli drone that was carrying out an intelligence mission over Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

The following are the latest statements from the two main Resistance forces in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form. (T/RE1/P2)

