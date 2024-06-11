Select Language

150 Journalists Die in Gaza Since War

Al-Quds TV journalist Cebr Abu Hedrus, who died in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp, vest and microphone are seen during his funeral ceremony in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on December 30, 2023. (Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Government Media Office in Gaza (GMO) announced on Monday, three journalists had died in Gaza within 24 hours due to Israel’s indiscriminate attacks.

The deaths bring the total number of journalists killed since the war in Gaza began to 150.

In a statement as quoted from MEMO, MGO said the Palestinian journalist community lost its colleagues Abdullah Ahmed Al-Jamal, editor and journalist at Palestine Now, and Ahlam Ezzat Al-Ajla, correspondent at Family Happiness Magazine, and Dina Abdullah Al-Batniji, a journalist at Al-Thuraya Media Foundation. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

