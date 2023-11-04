Select Language

15 People Killed in Israeli Bombing of Al-Fakoora School

Photo: Getty Images

Gaza, MINA – In his latest update from Gaza, Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra says at least 15 people were killed and another 54 were wounded in the Israeli bombing of al-Fakhoora School, Al Jazeera reported.

“Most of the victims were women and children sitting in the schoolyard who were torn to pieces; their bones and flesh were collected in plastic bags,” he said.

At least 231 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours alone, al-Qudra said.

This brings the overall death toll since October 7 to 9,488 Palestinians, including 3,900 children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

