1200 Israeli Illegal Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – Hundreds of Israeli illegal settlers on Tuesday morning stormed al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) under the protection of Israeli police forces, Wafa reports.

According to the Islamic Waq Endowments, 1200 the Jewish settlers broke into the mosque in groups, performing Talmudic rituals within its courtyards in an unprecedented scene of storming operations, as thousands of colonists are expected to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during this day in the morning and evening.

It added that the occupation forces obstructed the entry of worshipers into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and deployed large forces at its gates in order to facilitate the colonists’ storming of the holy Islamic place.

Coinciding with the incursion, Israeli police transformed the Old City of Jerusalem into a heavily fortified military zone.

Hundreds of officers were deployed in close proximity around the mosque’s gates and throughout the Old City. The heightened security measures included strict controls on access for worshipers.

Preparations are underway by groups affiliated with the so-called Temple Mount movement to commemorate what they refer to as the “Destruction of the Temple.”

Their plans include a human chain around the walls of the Old City scheduled for Monday evening, with the event starting from the Buraq Wall and extending towards the Old City. This will be followed by a flag-waving march.

Additionally, these groups are calling for a large-scale incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday to mark the same event. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)