112 Palestinians Martyred in Gaza in Last 24 Hours, Death Toll Climbs to 28,176

Gaza, MINA – At least 112 more Palestinians were martyred and 173 others injured in the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory’s Health Ministry said on Sunday.

“The Israeli occupation committed 14 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 112 martyrs and 173 injured during the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement said.

Flouting the provisional ruling of the International Court of Justice, Israel continues its offensive on the Gaza Strip where at least 28,176 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 67,784 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.(T/R3/RE1)

