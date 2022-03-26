1004 Israeli Settlers Stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque During Last Week

Jerusalem, MINA – Al-Qastal news network documented that 1,004 Israeli settlers stormed the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, during the past week.

Al-Qastal explained in its weekly report that, during the incursions, the settlers performed Talmudic prayers and rituals in the eastern region near the Bab al-Rahma chapel, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

It pointed out that at a time when the occupation police deployed its personnel and secured protection for more than a thousand Israeli settlers, including students of Jewish religious institutes, officers, soldiers, and employees of the occupation government, it was imposing its restrictions on Palestinian worshipers in the place.

During the past week, the occupation police searched young men while they were in the Old City, and restricted worshipers and arrivals during their entry by seizing their IDs and searching their bags.

“Al-Qastal” documented the renewal of the occupation authorities’ deportation of Jerusalemite Jamil Al-Abbasi from Al-Aqsa Mosque, for a period of 3 months, knowing that he was deported for a week, after his arrest from inside the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa mosque, and interrogation with him. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)