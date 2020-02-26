10 Malaysian Entrepreneurs Halal Products Presented at B2B Meeting in Bandung

Bandung, MINA – B2B (Business to Business) meeting which was held at Graha Kadin, Bandung, West Java, on Tuesday, February 25 presented 10 Muslim-owned companies that produce superior halal products from several regions in Malaysia.

The B2B meeting of Malaysia-Indonesian Leading Halal Products was carried out in collaboration with the International Islamic Marketing and Trade Council (DPPIA) or also known as the World Islamic Marketing and Trade Chamber (WIMTC), the Penang International Halal Hub (PIHH), Geo Artha, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) of Bandung City.

DPPIA-WIMTC Malaysia President Zuber Bin Hj Bakri explained of the 10 Muslim companies six were Muslim entrepreneurs from Penang Island, one from Negeri Sembilan, one from Selangor, and two from Kuala Lumpur.

“They represent superior halal products from culinary, fashion, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals,” Zuber told MINA.

The 10 superior Halal products owned by Muslim entrepreneurs in Malaysia are Nourich Food, Baby Caliph Marketing, SKA SDN BHD, OSEM Foof Industries, Eyenur International Academy SDN BHD, Bombshell Unique Empire Trading, RRK Global Enterprise, AB Diamond SDN BHD, and Hasridz SDN BHD Group.

CEO of Geo Artha International (M) Sdn Bhd as an international strategic partner, Zuraini binti Hasanuddin, said the B2B event was a moment to foster the marketing of superior halal products and commodities for Muslim entrepreneurs to compete in the global market

“Our mission is to expand the role of the concept of marketing and trade in leading halal commodities and businesses. This can be done through empowering international marketing and trade networks throughout the world,” he said.

The meeting was also attended by more than 100 participants consisting of government officials, business leaders, importers, traders, and company owners, who stressed attention to the development of the halal industry in Indonesia, especially Bandung, West Java, and trade between Malaysia and Indonesia.

General Manager of the Penang International Halal Hub (PIHH) Mohamad Firhan bin Mohamed who represented the Penang Island Provincial Government of Malaysia said the business meeting was the beginning of cooperation with the two countries to strengthen trade relations in terms of superior halal products owned by Muslim companies.

Chairman of the Bandung City Chamber of Commerce, Iwa Gartiwa, welcomed the activity that brought together private sector entrepreneurs from the two countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)