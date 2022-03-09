Zelensky Proposes Solution for Donetsk-Luhansk Status in Ukraine

Select Language

Photo Source: BBC

Kyv, MINA – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he has a solution regarding Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk in his country.

As quoted from CNN on Wednesday, Donetsk and Luhansk previously declared as part of Russia, then the Luhansk Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk Republic (DPR) as independent countries.

However, he wanted to first meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss various possibilities.

“This is a kind of ultimatum and we are not prepared for another ultimatum. But, we have a solution that might solve this, a key solution,” Zelensky said in an interview with ABC News, quoted by the TASS News Agency on Wednesday.

“What [Russia] needs to do is President Putin has to start talking [with us],” he added.

Zelensky said that recognizing Luhansk and Donetsk as independent countries and Crimea as Russian territory was difficult. He did not want to make rash decisions before undergoing discussions with related parties.

“It’s harder than just admitting,” he said.

Previously, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine would no longer insist on becoming a member of NATO after learning that the defense alliance was worried about a confrontation with Russia.

“I have kept my silence on this issue for a long time, after we understood that NATO was not ready to accept Ukraine,” Zelensky said in an interview broadcast on ABC News.

He argues, NATO is actually afraid to get involved further if it interferes with its country’s affairs with Russia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

