Women Hold a Protest Sit-in Against Murder and Violence in Palestinian Society

Bethlehem, MINA – Dozens of women participated today in a protest sit-in against murders and violence in the Palestinian society, the most recent of which was the heinous crime that occurred in Wadi al-Nar, near Bethlehem in the south of the West Bank, in which a man, his wife and sister were murdered.

Responding to a call for the protest by the Association of Women Development Institutions, participants gathered at Bethlehem business district where they chanted slogans condemning the murder and violence and demanding an end to it, WAFA reported.

Suheir Farraj, director of the Women’s Media and Development Center, said the protest came to draw attention to the worrisome increase in crime and violence, making reference to the triple murder in Wadi al-Nar, while calling for urgent action to put an end to these crimes and to hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

She said 26 women were murdered since the beginning of this year.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)