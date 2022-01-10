WFP Appreciates Indonesia’s Aid for Afghan People

Kabul, MINA – Christa Rader, Country Director of the World Food Program (WFP) Indonesia, expressed her appreciation for the food and nutrition assistance that has been sent to Afghanistan

“This is a concrete step of global solidarity to overcome the suffering of the Afghan people,” said Rader as quoted from the press release of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

Two planes carrying humanitarian aid from Indonesia arrived at Hamid Karzai international airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday morning local time.

The first aircraft with flight code GA-7900 arrived at 10.00 Kabul time, while the second aircraft with flight code GA-7700 arrived at 11.00 Kabul time. Both planes have taken direct flights from Indonesian Soekarno Hatta Airport for approximately 8 hours.

The aid that has been received will be immediately coordinated by WFP-Afghanistan.

The humanitarian aid was provided in response to the alarming humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Assistance is provided as needed, based on an assessment carried out by WFP.

Indonesia will continue to strengthen its humanitarian diplomacy and try to contribute to the dire humanitarian situation occurring in various parts of the world. The safety and well-being of the people has always been a priority for Indonesia’s attention. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)