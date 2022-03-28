Welcoming Month of Ramadan, Thousands of Palestinians Clean Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Thousands of Palestinians from the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1948 have participated in cleaning and preparing the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards to welcome the coming holy month of Ramadan.

The Islamic Movement in Palestine’48 and the non-governmental organization Al-Aqsa for the Maintenance of Waqf and Holy Places organized the activity with the title “Jerusalem First Camp 13”.

As quoted from Palinfo on Monday, “Jerusalem First Camp 13” has entered its thirteenth year in a row.

More than 10,000 men, women, and children from various cities, such as the Negev, Matsulats, Galilee and coastal cities participated in the activity.

A total of 1.995 million Palestinians live in Palestine’48. They are descendants of some 154,000 Arabs, who did not leave their land in the 1948 Nakba. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)