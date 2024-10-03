Weather Forecast for Jakarta, Cloudy and Potential to Rain

Jakarta, MINA – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has released a weather forecast for Jakarta area for today Thursday.

According to BMKG, most areas of Jakarta are predicted to be thick cloudy, but specifically the South Jakarta area will be showered with rain later in the evening.

Jakarta’s air temperature ranges from 24-33 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of 49-96 percent.

Meanwhile, Jakarta’s buffer zone is predicted to be showered with rain in the afternoon to evening. Namely Bogor City, Bogor Regency, and Depok City.

The intensity of the rain ranges from light to accompanied by lightning and strong winds. The public is asked to be aware of the potential for bad weather in the three regions.

The air temperature in Bogor to Depok ranges from 23-34 degrees Celsius with a humidity level of 45-95 percent.

BMKG generally predicts that Jakarta’s sky will be decorated with thick clouds with the potential for rain still present. Although it has subsided, the potential for rain in Jakarta this week still exists. At some points, light rain will fall today.

BMKG estimates that light rain will fall on South Jakarta from afternoon to evening. Then Tangerang will also be showered with rain. (T/RE1/P2)

