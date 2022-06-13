Violent Confrontations Between Palestinians and Israeli Forces in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Last night and early Monday morning, the West Bank witnessed violent confrontations between the occupation forces and Palestinian civilians, including shootings in Nablus and the throwing of Molotov cocktails in Ramallah, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The occupation forces also launched a campaign of arrests against 12 Palestinian citizens, including freed prisoners.

In Nablus, Palestinian resistance fighters opened fire on the occupation forces, which stormed the new Askar camp, east of the city.

Local sources reported that Palestinians shot twice at the Israeli occupation force that stormed the Askar camp.

The occupation forces arrested the two brothers, Ezz and Jihad Al-Aqra, after raiding their house in Askar camp.

The occupation forces also stormed the village of Osrin and the town of Beita, south of Nablus, where they arrested the young man, Muhammad Jabr Hamayel, after storming his family’s home in Beita.

Previously, Palestinian youths threw stones at a settler bus near the “Yitzhar” settlement, south of Nablus.

The occupation forces stormed the city of Ramallah at dawn today, amid violent confrontations with young men who confronted the mechanisms of the occupation with Molotov cocktails and a barrage of stones.

The occupation forces arrested the freed prisoners Ahmed Al-Kharouf and Mustafa Al-Salti after raiding their homes in Al-Bireh, in addition to the arrest of Ahed Smeirat from Silwad town, east of Ramallah.

They also stormed the city of Hebron and Tulkarm camp, and launched a campaign of raids on the homes of citizens.

Local sources said that the occupation forces arrested Hazem Dhiab and Anan Abu Afifa from Al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

As well, Israeli settlers had attacked the residents of Jaber neighborhood in Hebron, while the occupation army stormed the homes of the citizens and fired sound bombs at its residents.

In Jenin, the occupation forces stormed the town of Qabatiya and arrested the two released prisoners, Taysir Zakarna and Wissam Abu Al-Rub, after storming their homes.

In Bethlehem, the occupation forces renewed the arrest of Musa Mahmoud Khalifa from the town of Al-Obeidiya, after they raided and searched his house in search of his son Qutaiba to arrest him. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)