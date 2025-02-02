Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Reported to Have Launched Attack in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israel was reported to have launched an attack on the Gaza Strip on Sunday, despite being in a ceasefire period with Palestinian fighters that halted the 15-month-long war in the blockaded region.

According to witnesses quoted by Anadolu Agency, an Israeli drone fired two missiles near a car traveling along Al-Rashid Road on the northwest coast of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. No casualties were reported.

Witnesses stated that the attack caused panic among Palestinian civilians who were using the road to return to their homes in northern Gaza, according to the witnesses.

Zionist Israeli forces were also reported to have fired shots toward Palestinian homes on the eastern side of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and in eastern Rafah in southern Gaza.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began returning to their areas in northern Gaza for the first time since the ceasefire came into effect on January 19.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes prisoner exchanges, permanent ceasefire, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. []

