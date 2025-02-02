SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Reported to Have Launched Attack in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – Israel was reported to have launched an attack on the Gaza Strip on Sunday, despite being in a ceasefire period with Palestinian fighters that halted the 15-month-long war in the blockaded region.

According to witnesses quoted by Anadolu Agency, an Israeli drone fired two missiles near a car traveling along Al-Rashid Road on the northwest coast of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. No casualties were reported.

Witnesses stated that the attack caused panic among Palestinian civilians who were using the road to return to their homes in northern Gaza, according to the witnesses.

Zionist Israeli forces were also reported to have fired shots toward Palestinian homes on the eastern side of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and in eastern Rafah in southern Gaza.

Also Read: Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn a Mosque in Occupied West Bank

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began returning to their areas in northern Gaza for the first time since the ceasefire came into effect on January 19.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes prisoner exchanges, permanent ceasefire, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ahead of Their Release, Palestinian Prisoners Endure Torture and Death Threats

Tagceasefire agreement

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Reported to Have Launched Attack in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Captives (photo: Tawaf TV)
Palestine

Israel Receives List of Hostages to be Released Next

  • Thursday, 30 January 2025 - 11:32 WIB
Mass displacement from Jabaliya. (Photo: via social media)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Palestinians Waiting to Return Homes in Gaza

  • Monday, 27 January 2025 - 11:36 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Accuses Israel Violating Ceasefire by Blocking Return of Displaced Gazans

  • Sunday, 26 January 2025 - 21:37 WIB
Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers

  • Saturday, 25 January 2025 - 17:06 WIB
Palestine

Hamas to Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers Under Ceasefire Deal

  • Saturday, 25 January 2025 - 07:48 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Age-Based Social Media Restrictions to be Enforced in Indonesia Soon

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Military Attack Continues in Jenin, 12 Palestinian Martyrs

  • 10 hours ago
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands over Three Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:26 WIB
Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Palestine

Hamas to Release Three Israeli Captives in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 17:19 WIB
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Nearly Half a Million Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza: UN

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:45 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Palestinians in the Fourth Gaza Hostages Swap

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 22:40 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Displays Israeli Military Symbols Seized during Israeli Captives Release

  • 10 hours ago
palestinian-olive-farm-burning-burin-village-near-nablus-yitzhar-settlement
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Burn a Mosque in Occupied West Bank

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Reported to Have Launched Attack in Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
America

Trump Imposes Tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, Chinese Imports

  • 12 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us