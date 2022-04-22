Vice President Inaugurates Indonesian Halal Research Reference Laboratory

Gunungkidul, MINA – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin inaugurated the Opening of a Food Research Facility as a Reference Laboratory for Indonesian Halal Research at the Food Technology and Process Research Center of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), in Playen, Gunungkidul, Yogyakarta on Friday.

This laboratory will support the development of halal products that have been proclaimed by the government to make Indonesia the world’s halal center by 2024. Considering that Indonesia, as the largest Muslim country in the world, has great potential as a sharia economic market and producer of halal products in the world.

“We must guard this prospect and opportunity for the sharia economy together so that it becomes a driver of progress and blessing for Indonesia, one of which is through the development of research and innovation to improve world-class domestic halal processes and products,” said the Vice President.

Research and development is the lifeblood that underlies the growth of the business world as well as the creation of job opportunities that will encourage the country’s economic growth, for this reason it is necessary to strengthen various sectors.

In addition, research actors must also collaborate with various partners from various sectors, so that the research results produced can be right on target according to market needs.

“Developed countries have generally carried out research collaborations with the business world, starting from research financing, to utilizing research results. Under the auspices of BRIN, I hope that the form of research collaboration with various partners will be more focused and produce results,” said the Vice President.

The Vice President assessed that collaboration in the field of Islamic economics and finance has great potential to be explored.

“I look forward to the collaboration of BRIN, regional governments, the Halal Product Assurance Administration, the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency, the National Sharia Economic and Finance Committee, business actors, and other elements of society to strengthen the sharia ecosystem and Indonesian halal products,” he added.

Previously, Governor of Yogyakarta Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X said that the BRIN research facility is expected to further unlock the potential of halal in Indonesia and the use of local materials from regions in Indonesia.

“With these various potentials, we hope that this BRIN food research facility will eventually be able to support the development of healthy food products typical of Indonesia, especially products derived from local ingredients and selected food quality,” said Sri Sultan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj news agency (MINA)