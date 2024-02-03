Select Language

Latest
1 hours agoGermany Warns against Israeli Military Attack on Rafah city, Gaza Strip
1 hours agoUS Strikes in Eastern Syria Kills Civilians, Soldiers
10 hours agoEU, ASEAN Call for a Durable Ceasefire in Gaza
10 hours agoAl-Qassam Announces the Killing of 15 Israeli Soldiers in Gaza City
1 days agoIndonesia's Nahdlatul Ulama, Muhammadiyah Receive Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2024
Middle East

US Strikes in Eastern Syria Kills Civilians, Soldiers

Gaza, MINA –  US strikes in eastern Syria killed several civilians and soldiers, injuring others, state-run news agency SANA reported on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The American occupation forces launched a blatant air attack on a number of sites and towns in the eastern region of Syria and near the Syrian-Iraqi borders,” SANA quoted a statement by the Syrian Defense Ministry as saying.

The strike led to the killing of “a number of civilians and military personnel, the wounding of others, and the infliction of significant damage to public and private property,” the ministry added, without providing further details.

The US began to carry out a wave of airstrikes Friday against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)-Quds Force and Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria after a drone attack killed three American troops in Jordan.

Also Read:  Finally, Jokowi-Prabowo Met Each Other

The drone strike killed three American troops and injured at least 34 others Sunday at Tower 22, a remote military installation in Jordan near the Syrian and Iraqi borders. The US has formally blamed an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias called Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iran-backed militias have been carrying out drone and missile attacks on US forces in the region for months amid Israel’s ongoing war against the besieged Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags: