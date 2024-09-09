At Least 14 Killed by Israel Airstrikes on Syria

Damascus, MINA – At least 14 people have been killed and 43 others wounded, including six in critical condition, following a series of Israeli air strikes on several locations near Masyaf in Syria’s Hama province, according to Syrian state news agency SANA, as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

The strikes occurred late yesterday and caused significant material damage, including to the Masyaf-Wadi Al-Uyun highway, and sparked fires in the Hair Abbas area.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that at least four civilians were among the dead. One of the targeted sites was a scientific research centre in Masyaf, which SOHR claims houses Iranian-backed factions and weapon development experts. Other strikes reportedly hit locations near the coastal city of Tartus.

In line with its long-standing policy, Israel has not officially commented on the operation, though it has regularly conducted air strikes in Syria, often targeting Syrian forces or Iranian-backed groups. The occupation state has previously stated its aim to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria, which serves as a crucial supply route for Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

According to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Syria, there were six explosions in the vicinity of Masyaf and the western Hama countryside, noting that Syrian air defences intercepted and confronted some of the Israeli missiles. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)