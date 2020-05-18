US Senator Warns Israel About Annexation Plans

Washington, MINA – US Senator Dianne Feinstein in an identical letter has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the implications of Israeli unilateral annexation of Palestinian territory in the occupied West Bank.

“I am concerned that any step taken by Israel to unilaterally annex land in the West Bank will have a long-term impact on Israel’s national security and diplomatic relations,” Feinstein said in his letter as quoted from Wafa News Agency on Monday.

“I urge you not to continue unilateral annexation, because efforts to change the facts outside the negotiations can ultimately make it impossible for Israel to get a permanent and lasting agreement with the Palestinians,” she said in the letter.

The US senator urged that an agreement with Palestine is the only way to resolve the conflict that gives Palestinians the right to self-determination and the future of Israel as a safe and democratic country.

“I hope that the Palestinian Authority and your government will come to the negotiating table to reach an agreement so that our mutual goals of the two countries, which live side by side in peace and prosperity, can be realized,” she concluded. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)