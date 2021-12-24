US Officially Bans Imports of Uighurs’ Forced Labor

Washington, MINA – United States (US) President Joe Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Bill into law on Thursday.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, the law prohibits imports from the Uyghur-majority Xinjiang autonomous region in northwest China and imposes sanctions on foreign individuals responsible for forced labor in the region.

In a brief statement, the US President thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic congressmen Jim McGovern and Republican congressman Chris Smith, and Senators Jeff Merkley and Marco Rubio for their leadership.

The bill was introduced by Rubio and Merkley last year and approved by the House and Senate in recent weeks.

This ensures that goods made with Uyghurs and other Muslim-majority ethnic groups in Xinjiang and elsewhere in China do not enter the United States.

“This is the most important and impactful action taken so far by the United States to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its use of labor,” Rubio said after the signing.

Rubio said the law would fundamentally change Washington’s relationship with Beijing and ensure that Americans no longer unknowingly buy goods made by forced labor in China.

In Xinjiang, ethnic Uyghur Muslims have been the target of abuse for years because of their identity and culture.

According to UN data, at least 1 million Uyghurs are held against their will in places Beijing calls “vocational training centers” but which critics call places for indoctrination, harassment and torture. (RE-1/P1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)